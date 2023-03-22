Home States Karnataka

Chinchansur quits BJP, may join Congress soon

The sources said Chinchansur was unhappy with BJP for not giving him a cabinet berth.

Published: 22nd March 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Baburao Chinchansur

BJP leader Baburao Chinchansur. (File)

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Senior BJP leader Baburao Chinchansur has resigned as MLC. Chinchansur, who handed over his resignation letter to Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti on Monday evening, told TNIE on Tuesday that he has also quit BJP. The resignation was accepted by the chairman.

Chinchansur, who was with the Congress before joining the BJP in 2018, said that he will announce a decision on his future political course on Wednesday (Ugadi) as Tuesday was an inauspicious day because of “amavasya”.

On the reasons for quitting BJP, Chinchansur said that he will reveal everything on Wednesday According to Congress sources, there is no other option for Chinchansur except to join Congress. Even if he joins JDS, it will not give him a ticket to contest from Gurmitkal in Yadgir district as the party has a sitting MLA from that constituency.

The sources said Chinchansur was unhappy with BJP for not giving him a cabinet berth. It is also learnt that the BJP did not promise him that he will be given a ticket to contest from Gurmitkal in the assembly elections and make him a minister if the party comes to power. 

It is certain that Chinchansur will join the Congress within a week and contest from the Gurmitkal constituency, sources in the Congress said. It may be recalled here that in February, addressing a public function, Chinchansur promised to defeat Priyank Kharge in the assembly elections.

