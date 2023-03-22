Home States Karnataka

Get people tested instead of giving freebies, experts suggest   

The panellists also appreciated the recently inaugurated Namma Clinics in Karnataka, which provide free consultations to people for basic ailments.

Published: 22nd March 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

blood, doctor, test, cancer

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Karnataka assembly elections round the corner, health professionals in the field of cardiology, diabetology and nephrology suggest that instead of freebies, candidates can provide free screening tests (blood sugar, blood pressure, urine and creatinine) to people, to identify lifestyle diseases at an early stage. 

Diabetologist Dr Manohar KN, chairman, of the Karnataka Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (KRSSDI), explained that diabetes is the biggest cause of kidney-related ailments. India has the second highest number of people suffering from diabetes after China, hence it is important to keep an eye on parameters like blood/sugar levels regularly, he said.

The four tests combined cost around Rs 500 in a government-run health centre, and the cost will go down further if performed on a larger scale, Dr Manohar said. 

Speaking at a press briefing organised by the Kidney Warriors Association, in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Indian Society of Nephrology (ISN), medical professionals highlighted that the prevalence of lifestyle diseases like cardiac arrests, kidney failure, diabetes or high blood pressure are inter-related. Many of them can be prevented if diagnosed at an early stage, they said. 

Dr Arvind Kaneevaran, consultant nephrologist, transplant physician and co-founder, of Bloom Value Corporation, said that people in India do not have a concept of regular health checkups and do not have family physicians. Only in case of serious ailments do people end up visiting a doctor.

The panellists also appreciated the recently inaugurated Namma Clinics in Karnataka, which provide free consultations to people for basic ailments. Since treatment for these lifestyle diseases is expensive, a person who undergoes screening annually post the age of 30, can be diagnosed much earlier. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka assembly elections freebies free screening tests
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp