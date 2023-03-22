Two workers suffocate to death in manhole in Karnataka

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Two civic workers who were cleaning a drainage at Basavanakote village in Jagaluru taluk on Tuesday fell ill and died at Chigateri district hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, Dundappa (45) and Nagappa (42) from Basavanakote village died due to suffocation. Shashidhar Patil, panchayat development officer of Basavanakote village, asked Dundappa and Nagappa to clean the clogged drainage without giving them any safety gear. This resulted in the workers inhaling toxic gas emanating from the drainage. They were immediately shifted to Arsikere PHC after they complained of uneasiness. They were given first aid at Arsikere and taken to Chigateri district hospital where they died.

Both were sole breadwinners.

Meanwhile, the executive officer of Jagaluru taluk panchayat Chandrashekhar said Dundappa and Nagappa fell ill while they were cleaning the drainage. Further investigations are on, he added.

M Shivanna Kote, Chairperson, of the Safai Karamchari Commission, said, “I have sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and the ZP CEO on the reasons for the death of two workers.”

“We will conduct an inquiry and action will be initiated accordingly. The official, who had given the work order should be arrested immediately,” he said.

Adequate precautions should have been taken before asking the workers to get into the manhole. The workers got into the 4-foot manhole without any safety gear. This resulted in their death. “I will visit the family members of Dundappa and Nagappa on Thursday and ensure that all benefits are extended to them,” Shivanna said. Bilichodu police have registered a complaint.

