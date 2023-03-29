Home States Karnataka

BJP flags removed, leaders stopped from entering tandas

At Muchandi tanda, near Bagalkot, the agitators removed BJP flags from several poles and houses, condemning the decision of the BJP government in the state.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The ongoing agitation by the Lambani community against internal reservation for Scheduled Castes turned serious in Bagalkot on Tuesday as youth leaders from several sections of the community erected banners in several Lambani tandas in Bagalkot region, preventing the entry of BJP leaders into the tandas.

Several youth leaders from Lambani tandas said they have decided to prevent the entry of all BJP leaders and workers into various tandas, including Achanur, Neelanagar, Jadramkunti, Lavaleshwar, Gulbal, Shiraguppi, Amingad, Kamatagi, Bilagi, etc., and banners have been displayed to stop them.  

