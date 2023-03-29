BJP flags removed, leaders stopped from entering tandas

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The ongoing agitation by the Lambani community against internal reservation for Scheduled Castes turned serious in Bagalkot on Tuesday as youth leaders from several sections of the community erected banners in several Lambani tandas in Bagalkot region, preventing the entry of BJP leaders into the tandas.

At Muchandi tanda, near Bagalkot, the agitators removed BJP flags from several poles and houses, condemning the decision of the BJP government in the state.

Several youth leaders from Lambani tandas said they have decided to prevent the entry of all BJP leaders and workers into various tandas, including Achanur, Neelanagar, Jadramkunti, Lavaleshwar, Gulbal, Shiraguppi, Amingad, Kamatagi, Bilagi, etc., and banners have been displayed to stop them.

BELAGAVI: The ongoing agitation by the Lambani community against internal reservation for Scheduled Castes turned serious in Bagalkot on Tuesday as youth leaders from several sections of the community erected banners in several Lambani tandas in Bagalkot region, preventing the entry of BJP leaders into the tandas. At Muchandi tanda, near Bagalkot, the agitators removed BJP flags from several poles and houses, condemning the decision of the BJP government in the state. Several youth leaders from Lambani tandas said they have decided to prevent the entry of all BJP leaders and workers into various tandas, including Achanur, Neelanagar, Jadramkunti, Lavaleshwar, Gulbal, Shiraguppi, Amingad, Kamatagi, Bilagi, etc., and banners have been displayed to stop them. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });