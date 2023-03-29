Home States Karnataka

Congress neta among three held for protest at BSY’s house in Karnataka  

Published: 29th March 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Banjara community , protest

Members of the Banjara community block Shivamogga-Shikaripura highway near Kunchenahalli on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The police on Tuesday registered four FIRs and arrested three persons for throwing stones at former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s house at Shikaripura during a protest on Monday by members of the Banjara community over internal reservation for SCs.

Sources said local Congress leader Raghavendra Naik was among the arrested. Meanwhile, Banjaras blocked the Shivamogga-Shikaripura highway near Kunchenahalli on Tuesday demanding that the state government withdraw its decision on the internal reservation. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time when the protesters burnt coconut fronds there.

Security has been tightened around Yediyurappa’s house after Monday’s protest. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who visited Yediyurappa’s house, termed Monday’s incident unfortunate and said it happened due to misunderstanding and provocation by some people. “Yediyurappa has a special affection for Banjaras. He has fulfilled many of their demands.

Yediyurappa played a big role in the development of Sooragondanakoppa, the birthplace of Sant Seva Lal. But, some protesters threw stones at Yediyurappa’s house on Monday. Yediyurappa had requested not to take action against the protesters and said he would speak to the community leaders. But, I am pained by the attack on policemen during the protest. People took the law into their hands,” Jnanendra told reporters. 

He alleged that some people, who had four to five cases against them in the past, were involved in the clash and provoked the protesters. SP Mithun Kumar G K confirmed that three persons had been arrested in connection with Monday’s violence.  

