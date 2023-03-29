Prisoner, who threatened Gadkari from Hindalaga Jail, moved to Maharashtra

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Nagpur police took a prisoner from Hindalaga Jail, Jayesh Kantha alias Jayesh Pujari, who allegedly made threatening calls to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, to Maharashtra for further questioning, on Tuesday.

Pujari, a double-murder convict in Mangaluru was imprisoned at Hindalga Central Jail of Belagavi. The prisoner Jayesh Pujari had made threatening calls to Union Minister Gadkari’s office in Nagpur on January 14 and March 21, this year using a cell phone from Hindalga Central Jail. He had threatened to explode a bomb if Union Minister Gadkari did not pay Rs 100 crore. Following this, the Maharashtra police started investigating the matter.

The prisoner made phone calls to the minister’s public relations office in Nagpur on March 21 before the investigation was completed. On that day, he made three calls demanding payment of Rs 10 crore and gave a life threat if the amount was not paid. The Nagpur police in Maharashtra were shocked by these calls. A case was registered at Nagpur police station and investigations began.

It is in this context that the Nagpur police arrived in Belagavi. They took Jayesh Pujari from the Hindalga Central Jail to custody after interrogation. A mobile phone and two SIM cards were seized from the prisoner. It is said that these SIM cards and the phone were used to threaten minister Gadkari.

BELAGAVI: The Nagpur police took a prisoner from Hindalaga Jail, Jayesh Kantha alias Jayesh Pujari, who allegedly made threatening calls to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, to Maharashtra for further questioning, on Tuesday. Pujari, a double-murder convict in Mangaluru was imprisoned at Hindalga Central Jail of Belagavi. The prisoner Jayesh Pujari had made threatening calls to Union Minister Gadkari’s office in Nagpur on January 14 and March 21, this year using a cell phone from Hindalga Central Jail. He had threatened to explode a bomb if Union Minister Gadkari did not pay Rs 100 crore. Following this, the Maharashtra police started investigating the matter. The prisoner made phone calls to the minister’s public relations office in Nagpur on March 21 before the investigation was completed. On that day, he made three calls demanding payment of Rs 10 crore and gave a life threat if the amount was not paid. The Nagpur police in Maharashtra were shocked by these calls. A case was registered at Nagpur police station and investigations began. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is in this context that the Nagpur police arrived in Belagavi. They took Jayesh Pujari from the Hindalga Central Jail to custody after interrogation. A mobile phone and two SIM cards were seized from the prisoner. It is said that these SIM cards and the phone were used to threaten minister Gadkari.