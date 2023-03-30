Home States Karnataka

Ballari gets Karnataka's youngest mayor

She is the daughter of former mayor Savita Bhaye.

Published: 30th March 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Twenty-three-year-old Triveni D was elected Mayor of Ballari on Wednesday. She is the youngest mayor to be elected in the history of mayoral polls in Karnataka. Triveni, who is a Congress councilor, represents Ward 4 in Ballari City Municipal Corporation. B Janaki, also a Congress councillor from Ward 33, was elected unopposed as her deputy. Triveni, a paramedical graduate, is also the youngest elected member of the corporation. 

She is the daughter of former mayor Savita Bhaye. The mayoral posts were reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC). Triveni got 44 votes while her opponent from BJP polled 13 votes. The BJP did not field its candidate for the deputy mayor’s post.

Triveni told The New Indian Express that it was a proud moment for her and thanked her party for supporting her. “I want to work with all councillors and thank those who voted for me. Together, we can develop Ballari as a model city,” she said.

