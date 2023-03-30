CM Basavraj Bommai cancels programmes as EC announces poll 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At the last minute, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai cancelled his official visit to Koppal, Haveri and Dharwad on Wednesday in anticipation of the Election Commission of India announcing the dates for the Assembly elections in Karnataka that would lead to the model code of conduct coming into play. His visit to Vijayapura and Bagalkot that were scheduled for Thursday too stand cancelled.

In 2018, the then chief minister Siddramaiah of Congress, who was on his way to inaugurate a KMF facility in Chikkaballapur, had to return in a private car after the sudden announcement of elections on March 27. Siddaramaiah and his entourage had a cup of coffee and returned without inaugurating the facility, said members of the then chief minister’s office. Talking to TNIE, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar recalled how in 2013, programmes for the day had to be cancelled and official vehicles returned. Shettar said he had to switch over to a personal vehicle immediately.

On Wednesday, cabinet ministers surrendered their vehicles and arrived at the residence of Bommai in their private vehicles without the escort and pilot vehicles.

The model code of conduct is enforced to ensure a level playing field for all parties and contestants, explained former chief electoral officer Sanjeev Kumar, who supervised the elections in 2018 and 2019. He said the model code prevents some from enjoying more access to resources like cars, guesthouses etc. Obviously, the idea is to ensure the facilities are not monopolised by the ruling party.

To stop the misuse of money power, the Election Commission of India places restrictions even on the movement of cash vans. Despite such curbs, some recalled how ambulances were used to transport cash in Ballari, Raichur and surrounding areas during the previous elections. On the BJP list of candidates, sources at the CMO said the core committee is working on it and the party needs to follow certain procedures.

