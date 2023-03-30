Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC declares election of JD(S) MLA DC Gowrishankar as void for corrupt practice

It is alleged that Gowrishankar violated the provisions of the Representation of the People Act by inducing voters.

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday declared the election of JD(S) MLA DC Gowrishankar from the Tumakuru Rural constituency in 2018 as void for being found guilty of corrupt practice.

However, the court stayed the operation of the verdict for 30 days to enable Gowrishankar to file an appeal before the Supreme Court, considering the request made by his counsel, as the disqualification was set automatically immediately after declaring the election as void. 

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav pronounced the verdict reserved after hearing the parties from Kalaburagi Bench by partly allowing the election petition filed by BJP-defeated candidate Suresh Gowda.

Gowrishankar, son of former minister Channigappa, was also the former president of Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) and Karnataka Small Scale Industries Corporation. 

