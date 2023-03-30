Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: 'Talks are on', says Yediyurappa on son Vijayendra taking on Siddaramaiah in Varuna

Yediyurappa said that a decision on whether to give the Varuna ticket to his son Vijayendra, who is the state BJP vice-president, would be left to the party's central leadership.

Published: 30th March 2023 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Time for Battle? BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra welcomes Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a bouquet at former CM BS Yediyurappa’s Bengaluru residence recently. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amid speculation over whom the BJP would field against Karnataka Congress strongman Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency in the May 10 Assembly polls, party stalwart B S Yediyurappa on Thursday did not rule out the possibility of his son B Y Vijayendra entering the fray.

Varuna in Mysuru district is among the key seats to watch out for as Siddaramaiah, the Congress legislature party leader and former Chief Minister has thrown his hat in the ring in this segment, currently represented by his son Yathindra.

When asked by reporters whether Vijayendra would be fielded from Varuna, Yediyurappa said, "Discussions are going on. Siddaramaiah knows that his ground is slipping away. I don't think it is so easy for him. We will field a good candidate. We will give a tough fight. Let's see what happens." 

The BJP veteran and four-time Chief Minister said the decision on whether to give the Varuna ticket to Vijayendra, who is the state BJP vice-president, would be left to the party's central leadership.

Commenting about it, Siddaramaiah told reporters at the Congress office that he was not bothered about the candidate who would contest against him.

Congress state president D K Shivakumar who was also present quipped that his party would welcome it if Yediyurappa himself decided to contest from Varuna.

Yediyurappa has announced his retirement from electoral politics.

