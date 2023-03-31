Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Tumakuru Rural constituency MLA’s election declared void 

The counsel had appealed to the court that disqualification would happen automatically immediately after the declaration of his election as void.

DC Gowrishankar

JDS MLA DC Gowrishankar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday declared the election of JDS MLA DC Gowrishankar from the Tumakuru Rural constituency in 2018 as void for poll malpractice.

However, the court stayed the operation of the verdict for 30 days to enable Gowrishankar to file an appeal before the Supreme Court, considering the request made by his counsel.

The council had appealed to the court that disqualification would happen automatically immediately after the declaration of his election as void. This would affect Gowrishankar’s political career as he desires to contest the 2023 assembly elections.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav pronounced the judgment through video conferencing. The order was reserved after hearing the parties by Kalaburagi Bench by partly allowing the election petition filed by defeated BJP candidate B Suresh Gowda.

HC: Insurance cards are given to entice voters

Referring to the evidence, the court said that it is clear that the timing of the distribution of insurance cards a few days before the polling date was made with the enticement to vote in favour of Gowrishankar. This was done with the consent and connivance of Gowrishankar by his agents and family members, which amounts to corrupt practice under Section 123 of the RP Act.

The insurance policies were purchased by Kammagondanahalli Sri Maruthi Seva Samithi (KMSS) of Gowrishankar’s father C Channigappa and family members. Insurance coverage up to Rs 10,000 was provided to 17,000 children of voters from nearly 200 villages.

“The KMSS played a part in the entirety of the design of commission of corrupt practice,” said the court while finding five party workers guilty in the case. Gowrishankar’s counsel argued that the verdict would be challenged before the Supreme Court.

