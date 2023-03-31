Siddaramaiah may miss the kolar bus  

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who has decided to contest from Varuna and Kolar constituencies, may have to choose Varuna if the party high command goes by a report from the state unit. The report says Kolar is not “safe” for Siddaramaiah. It is said that he may be asked to contest only from the Varuna constituency.

Sources said Siddaramaiah was declared a candidate for Varuna in the first list after Rahul’s approval. However, when Congress did not announce its candidate for Kolar, it was believed that Siddaramaiah may contest from this constituency also. Siddaramaiah also told reporters recently that party workers pressured him to contest from Kolar and hence, he would contest from this constituency also. “This will be my last election,” he had said.

Siddaramaiah had contested Chamundeshwari and Badami in the last elections. He was defeated on his home turf of Chamundeshwari by a huge margin. Considering this, Rahul is said to have told Siddaramaiah to concentrate on a single constituency and campaign for the party across the state, according to sources.

Meanwhile, prominent local Congress leaders have started lobbying for a Kolar ticket if Siddaramaiah is not given a ticket to contest from this constituency, the sources said.

One of the aspirants said even senior Congress leaders in the state want Siddaramaiah to contest only from one seat. However, a confidant of Siddaramaiah said, “He will contest from two seats. Even Rahul will not oppose if Siddaramaiah tells him that he wants to contest from two seats.”

KOLAR: Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who has decided to contest from Varuna and Kolar constituencies, may have to choose Varuna if the party high command goes by a report from the state unit. The report says Kolar is not “safe” for Siddaramaiah. It is said that he may be asked to contest only from the Varuna constituency. Sources said Siddaramaiah was declared a candidate for Varuna in the first list after Rahul’s approval. However, when Congress did not announce its candidate for Kolar, it was believed that Siddaramaiah may contest from this constituency also. Siddaramaiah also told reporters recently that party workers pressured him to contest from Kolar and hence, he would contest from this constituency also. “This will be my last election,” he had said. Siddaramaiah had contested Chamundeshwari and Badami in the last elections. He was defeated on his home turf of Chamundeshwari by a huge margin. Considering this, Rahul is said to have told Siddaramaiah to concentrate on a single constituency and campaign for the party across the state, according to sources.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, prominent local Congress leaders have started lobbying for a Kolar ticket if Siddaramaiah is not given a ticket to contest from this constituency, the sources said. One of the aspirants said even senior Congress leaders in the state want Siddaramaiah to contest only from one seat. However, a confidant of Siddaramaiah said, “He will contest from two seats. Even Rahul will not oppose if Siddaramaiah tells him that he wants to contest from two seats.”