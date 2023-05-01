Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls 2023: AAP hopes to put up a good fight  

AAP, which recently emerged as a national party, has fielded 209 candidates. Many of them are farmers, doctors, lawyers and engineers.

Published: 01st May 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:43 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated Farmers Convention organised by Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha in Bengaluru on Thursday (Photo | EPS)

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the Karnataka political scene that is largely dominated by the three big parties -- BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) -- AAP is trying hard to make its presence felt and come to the centre stage of the state politics.  

AAP, which recently emerged as a national party, has fielded 209 candidates. Many of them are farmers, doctors, lawyers and engineers. Some of them may put up a good fight in some constituencies, especially in Bengaluru, but the party still lacks the critical mass to make any notable changes in state politics.  

Though the party had fielded candidates in earlier elections, it caught the attention of a section of voters in Karnataka after its good show in Punjab in 2022. Some of its candidates may be able to woo a section of young voters disenchanted with the BJP and Congress, and looking for a new narrative in politics.

Providing corruption-free and transparent governance is its major poll plank, and Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi model of governance is its USP.  However, not having many leaders with pan-Karnataka appeal or a network of cadre who can take the party’s message to voters across the state, makes its task all the more difficult.   

The party is banking on Kejriwal’s clean image, and the programmes implemented in the national capital to woo voters. Many of its leaders from the national capital and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann campaigned for party candidates. AAP state leaders believe they have already succeeded in changing the narrative, as national parties are trying to emulate its work in terms of improving government schools and healthcare facilities.   

Strengths  
Appeals to young, first-time voters.  
Working hard to make presence felt, especially in Bengaluru   
Leaders with experience, good image from other parties have joined AAP

Weaknesses
Not many leaders with pan-Karnataka appeal  
Many candidates not known among voters 
Absence of strong cadre network, especially in rural areas

