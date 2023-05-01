Karnataka polls: Can Congress reach the goal post?

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If there is any hope of rejuvenation for the Congress across the country, it is in the state of Karnataka. The party, which was in power between 2013 and 2018, is expecting a similar situation this time.

In 2013, the Congress won 120 seats, with 36.6 per cent vote share, as against BJP’s 40 seats (19.9 per cent) and JDS’ 40 seats (20.2 per cent). However, in 2018, despite the Congress’ vote share being 38.14 per cent, it could win only 80 seats. Now, the party is banking on the anti-incumbency factor to take its vote share to 42 per cent, and cross the halfway mark by winning over 113 seats.

Many BJP leaders, including former CM Jagadish Shettar and former deputy CM Laxman Savadi joined the Congress after they were denied tickets by the BJP. While that may help the party woo Lingayats in central Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka, AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge and CLP leader Siddaramaiah may get Dalit and Kuruba community votes for the party. The Congress also hopes to get support from minority community voters.

In Bengaluru, the party is expected to win at least 12 of 28 seats. In Old Mysuru region, the mettle of DK Shivakumar as Vokkaliga leader will be tested. In communally-sensitive coastal Karnataka, the Congress is expecting a few more seats this time. But issues such as ‘hijab’ may help the SDPI, and adversely affect the Congress. The party also announced five guarantees. With issues related to corruption, 40% commission and price rise, the party has managed to set the narrative. Though the situation looks similar to 2013, it is not exactly the same.

Strengths

Strong base

Leaders like Mallikarjuna Kharge and Siddaramaiah

Ability to set the narrative, five guarantees

Weaknesses

Internal bickering among leaders for CM’s post

Slip of tongue by leaders during campaigns

No cadre-based approach in electioneering

