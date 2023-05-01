Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: Can Congress reach the goal post?

If there is any hope of rejuvenation for the Congress across the country, it is in the state of Karnataka.

Published: 01st May 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If there is any hope of rejuvenation for the Congress across the country, it is in the state of Karnataka. The party, which was in power between 2013 and 2018, is expecting a similar situation this time.  

In 2013, the Congress won 120 seats, with 36.6 per cent vote share, as against BJP’s 40 seats (19.9 per cent) and JDS’ 40 seats (20.2 per cent). However, in 2018, despite the Congress’ vote share being 38.14 per cent, it could win only 80 seats. Now, the party is banking on the anti-incumbency factor to take its vote share to 42 per cent, and cross the halfway mark by winning over 113 seats.   

Many BJP leaders, including former CM Jagadish Shettar and former deputy CM Laxman Savadi joined the Congress after they were denied tickets by the BJP. While that may help the party woo Lingayats in central Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka, AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge and CLP leader Siddaramaiah may get Dalit and Kuruba community votes for the party. The Congress also hopes to get support from minority community voters.  

In Bengaluru, the party is expected to win at least 12 of 28 seats. In Old Mysuru region, the mettle of DK Shivakumar as Vokkaliga leader will be tested. In communally-sensitive coastal Karnataka, the Congress is expecting a few more seats this time. But issues such as ‘hijab’ may help the SDPI, and adversely affect the Congress. The party also announced five guarantees. With issues related to corruption, 40% commission and price rise, the party has managed to set the narrative. Though the situation looks similar to 2013, it is not exactly the same. 

Strengths

Strong base 
Leaders like Mallikarjuna Kharge and Siddaramaiah 
Ability to set the narrative, five guarantees 

Weaknesses 

Internal bickering among leaders for CM’s post  
Slip of tongue by leaders during campaigns  
No cadre-based approach in electioneering  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka polls congress
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp