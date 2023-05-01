My brother can take bullets for country: Priyanka Gandhi

By Express News Service

JAMKHANDI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at PM Narendra Modi, who had slammed Congress for making a personal diatribe against him. She asked Modi to learn from her brother Rahul Gandhi, who is willing to take abuse and even bullets for the sake of the country.

“He is the first PM I have seen, who comes before you and cries that he is being abused. Instead of listening to your grief, he is coming here and telling you his problems. His office also has made a list of the number of times Modiji was abused,” she ridiculed the PM.

“Show some courage Modiji and learn from my brother, who says he will stand for truth, whether you abuse, shoot a bullet or stab him with a knife,” she said. On Saturday, Modi responded to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ remark, saying Congress abused him 91 times. Priyanka said, “If you look at the abuses by them to my family and if we start making a list, we will have to publish books about it.”

JAMKHANDI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at PM Narendra Modi, who had slammed Congress for making a personal diatribe against him. She asked Modi to learn from her brother Rahul Gandhi, who is willing to take abuse and even bullets for the sake of the country. “He is the first PM I have seen, who comes before you and cries that he is being abused. Instead of listening to your grief, he is coming here and telling you his problems. His office also has made a list of the number of times Modiji was abused,” she ridiculed the PM. “Show some courage Modiji and learn from my brother, who says he will stand for truth, whether you abuse, shoot a bullet or stab him with a knife,” she said. On Saturday, Modi responded to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ remark, saying Congress abused him 91 times. Priyanka said, “If you look at the abuses by them to my family and if we start making a list, we will have to publish books about it.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });