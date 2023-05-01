Home States Karnataka

My brother can take bullets for country: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at PM Narendra Modi, who had slammed Congress for making a personal diatribe against him.

Published: 01st May 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAMKHANDI:  Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at PM Narendra Modi, who had slammed Congress for making a personal diatribe against him. She asked Modi to learn from her brother Rahul Gandhi, who is willing to take abuse and even bullets for the sake of the country.

“He is the first PM I have seen, who comes before you and cries that he is being abused. Instead of listening to your grief, he is coming here and telling you his problems. His office also has made a list of the number of times Modiji was abused,” she ridiculed the PM.

“Show some courage Modiji and learn from my brother, who says he will stand for truth, whether you abuse, shoot a bullet or stab him with a knife,” she said. On Saturday, Modi responded to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ remark, saying Congress abused him 91 times. Priyanka said, “If you look at the abuses by them to my family and if we start making a list, we will have to publish books about it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi PM Modi Rahul Gandhi AICC
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp