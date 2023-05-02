Vote for us means, vote for Kannadigas: JDS counter to Modi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe that JDS is the ‘B’ team of Congress, the party has initiated the ‘Voting for JDS is voting for Kannadigas’ campaign.

During a campaign in Channapatna on Sunday, PM Modi had attacked JDS stating that the party was the ‘B’ team of Congress and said that Congress will be benefited from every vote cast to JDS. Hitting back at the remark, the JDS launched the campaign ‘Janata Dalakke matha haakidare, adu Kannadigarige matha haakidanthe’ (Voting for JDS is voting for Kannadigas) campaign.

The party has appealed to its workers to put up the same as their profile and display photos on social media platforms until May 10, the polling day.

“It’s a hard time for both BJP and Congress parties. They are seeking votes by making the ‘B’ team allegation against the JDS as they do not have anything to speak on development,” the party stated. Meanwhile, the party has also criticised the BJP manifesto and has ridiculed its freebie announcements.

BENGALURU: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe that JDS is the ‘B’ team of Congress, the party has initiated the ‘Voting for JDS is voting for Kannadigas’ campaign. During a campaign in Channapatna on Sunday, PM Modi had attacked JDS stating that the party was the ‘B’ team of Congress and said that Congress will be benefited from every vote cast to JDS. Hitting back at the remark, the JDS launched the campaign ‘Janata Dalakke matha haakidare, adu Kannadigarige matha haakidanthe’ (Voting for JDS is voting for Kannadigas) campaign. The party has appealed to its workers to put up the same as their profile and display photos on social media platforms until May 10, the polling day.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It’s a hard time for both BJP and Congress parties. They are seeking votes by making the ‘B’ team allegation against the JDS as they do not have anything to speak on development,” the party stated. Meanwhile, the party has also criticised the BJP manifesto and has ridiculed its freebie announcements.