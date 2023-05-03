Home States Karnataka

Bajrang Dal to conduct 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital programme in Karnataka, in counter to Congress 

PM Narendra Modi, during his public meeting at Hospet in Vijayanagara district on Tuesday, too had come down heavily on the Congress promise of banning Bajrang Dal

Published: 03rd May 2023 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Dal supporters

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Bajrang Dal has decided to conduct 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital programmes across Karnataka on Thursday, a day after the Congress promised in its election manifesto to ban the outfit.

The opposition Congress, in its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly election in Karnataka, said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

In the manifesto, Congress said: "We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities.

We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations".

On Wednesday, Bajrang Dal said it will organise recitals of 'Hanuman Chalisa' across the state.

"This is the time when 'Dharma' is in danger and standing together is the only way forward.

We should set aside our differences and come together to protect dharma, and hold hands together," the right-wing organisation said in a statement.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) too extended its support to the call.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, during his public meeting at Hospet in Vijayanagara district on Tuesday, had come down heavily on the Congress promise of banning Bajrang Dal saying: "The Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman.

Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say 'Jai Bajrang Bali' (Hail Hanuman)."

Hanuman Chalisa is a set of 40 couplets penned by 16th-century poet and devotee of Lord Rama, Goswami Tulsidas in 'Awadhi', one of the dialects of Hindi spoken predominantly in Uttar Pradesh.

