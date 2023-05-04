Home States Karnataka

Chant ‘Jai Bajrangbali!’ when you vote, Modi urges electorate in Karnataka

Modi, who referred to various issues, including 40% commission and jibes at him and his party in the state, ended his speech with an appeal to vote for his party.

Published: 04th May 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidates, ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls.(Photo | PTI)

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

HATTIKERI (UTTARA KANNADA): Prime Minister Narendra Modi began BJP’s election campaign in Uttara Kannada on Wednesday with “Bharat mata ki jai” followed by “Bajrangbali ki jai”, probably to remind voters about the Congress party’s promise to ban Bajrang Dal if voted to power.

Modi, who referred to various issues, including 40% commission and jibes at him and his party in the state, ended his speech with an appeal to vote for his party. He requested the people to respond to his appeal by displaying the flash lights on their cellphones and said,”Please cast your vote and do not forget to chant Jai Bajrangbali when you exercise your franchise.”

The Prime Minister said that although BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the previous Assembly elections, it was forced to sit in the Opposition as Congress colluded with JDS to form the government. “Later, when BJP came to power with Yediyurappa as CM, all that his government did was to sweep the “kachra” (trash) left in the state by the two coalition partners,” he added.

He alleged that during Congress rule, there were 10 crore fake ration cardholders in the country. The Congress party created fake identities to siphon off money under various central schemes. “I exposed this. This is the reason why leaders of that party are targeting me,” he said. He said BJP believes in “People First” policy while the Congress believes in “Corruption First”.  

