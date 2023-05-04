Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: Fight gets tough for Siddu in Varuna after Shah promises ‘big post’ for Somanna

Of the total electorate of 2,34,533 in the constituency, around 60,000 voters are Lingayats, the community that Somanna belongs to.

Published: 04th May 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah campaign for BJP candidates ahead of the Karnataka elections.(File Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that if voters in the Varuna Assembly constituency ensure the victory of BJP candidate V Somanna then he will be given an “important position” is making the election tough for Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who is one of the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post if the party is elected to power after the May 10 Assembly polls.

The former chief minister will now have to work harder in his own backyard, which was till now considered a safe seat for him. Of the total electorate of 2,34,533 in the constituency, around 60,000 voters are Lingayats, the community that Somanna belongs to. While Shah didn’t specify the position that the former minister would get, the mere mention of Somanna becoming a “bada admi” has enthused the rank and file of the saffron party in the constituency.

Political analysts wondered if it was the CM’s post that would be on offer as a way to counter the narrative built by Siddaramaiah that the voters could see the next chief minister by electing him.  

Though it is known in party circles that Somanna is not on good terms with former chief minister and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa, Shah ensured that both flanked him during campaigning to send out a message that the two leaders are working together. 

‘Elders back Siddu, youth for BJP’

But Lingayats are not united and may not vote for a candidate en bloc, experts analysed. Local residents said that community elders still support Siddaramaiah, while youngsters back BJP. While Somanna is seen regularly in Varuna, Siddaramaiah, who is one of the star campaigners for Congress, was on a whirlwind tour of Koppal, Gangavathi, Bagalkot, Badami, Kundgol and Dharwad on Tuesday and Basavangudi and other areas in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Sources said Siddaramaiah will stay put in Varuna from May 7. His wife Parvathi has been staying in Siddaramanahundi, which is his birthplace that falls within the constituency. His son and sitting MLA from the constituency Dr Yathindra and Smitha, wife of Siddaramaiah’s late son Rakesh, are campaigning actively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly elections Varuna Assembly constituency V Somanna Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp