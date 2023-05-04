Home States Karnataka

What is the link between Bajrang Dal and Hanuman, questions DK Shivakumar

Defending the manifesto, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said Bajrang Dal is known for committing violence in the name of Lord Hanuman.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the promise of banning Bajrang Dal in the Congress manifesto is being misinterpreted.

“We are also devotees of Lord Hanuman. But what is the connection between Hanuman and Bajrang Dal, which are different from each other? Bajrang Dal cannot become Hanuman only because of its name.

Activists from the organisation are violating the law through moral policing. Our objective is to ensure that they stay within the ambit of law. The essence of our manifesto has been misinterpreted,” he told reporters.
Asked if Congress should withdraw this promise, he said, “BJP is trying to set a new narrative. Why should we be scared? We have only said in our manifesto that legal action will be taken against organisations that disturb peace in society.”

Defending the manifesto, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said Bajrang Dal is known for committing violence in the name of Lord Hanuman.

“It is not a communal issue. We have stated in our manifesto that action will be taken against those who violate the Constitution. If a Dalit youth, Dinesh, is killed in broad daylight by a Bajrang Dal activist, is it not a violation of law? When the Dalit Sangharsh Samithi approached the chief minister, he did not even meet the family of the deceased. We will take strict action against anyone who spreads hatred and enmity,” he said. “BJP and its leaders don’t know Hanuman Chalisa, all that they know is chalis (40),” he said referring to the allegation of 40 per cent commission in the BJP government.   

