Karnataka polls 2023: PM's road-show begins in Bengaluru amid fanfare

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday morning, campaigning for the BJP, ahead of May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Lakhs of people gathered to have a glimpse of the PM during his road show that began in Bengaluru on Saturday morning at 10.20 am.

The roadshow which is more than 26 kms has began from Bengaluru South will end at Malleshwaram. People gathered on either side of the road waiting since morning. Modi was seen wearing the traditional Mysuru Peta.

Modi's roadshow will be passing through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments.

The PM was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan.

The entire atmosphere looked like mela with folk artists seen performing at various points. After the Congress manifesto stressed to ban Bajrang dal, BJP has been hitting out at them. The roadshow also witnessed many artists wearing Hanuman's dress.

There were students, senior citizens, working people and many more. Children were also seen holding posters and paintings of Modi.

On the other hand, nearby bus stations, commercial complexes and other usually busy spaces wore a deserted look.

Modi's road show in Bengaluru that began today is said to be the last attempt by the ruling BJP to get more seats.

Massive arrangements have been made along the stretch, like erecting barricades, to ensure that the roadshow goes on smoothly, as tens of thousands of people are expected to gather along the roadside, official sources said.

The entire distance is decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too wearing saffron shawls and caps.

Cultural teams are also stationed along the stretch where Modi will take part in the roadshow in a specially designed vehicle.

The much shorter roadshow, about 10 km between the Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity circle, will be held on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Polls 2023: NEET tweaks Modi’s Bengaluru roadshow schedule

Keeping National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in mind, the BJP on Friday modified Modi's two-day roadshow in Bengaluru, by scheduling the extensive event today and shorter one on May 7.

The roadshow, earlier scheduled to be held for eight hours on Saturday alone, was split into two parts on Saturday and Sunday to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Bengaluru has 28 assembly constituencies, every party is looking for maximum seats which will eventually help them to get more states and come back to power.

BJP will come back to power in Karnataka with thumping majority

PM Narendra Modi, on Friday, predicted a thumping victory for the BJP in Karnataka by claiming that the crowd turnout at his roadshow and at a public meeting here was proof of the party coming out on top.

At an election rally here, Modi made a point to chant 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' (Hail Hanuman) and quoted a line from noted Kannada poet Kuvempu's poem hailing Lord Hanuman.

"BJP is coming (to power) with a thumping majority. There was no pre planned programme but a mega roadshow happened due to the overwhelming crowd," he said.

On the final stretch of electioneering, both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress are fighting tooth and nail in their bid to win the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly election.

Voting is on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

ALSO READ | Karnataka polls: Congress opposes truth in any form, says Modi

(With inputs from PTI)

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday morning, campaigning for the BJP, ahead of May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. Lakhs of people gathered to have a glimpse of the PM during his road show that began in Bengaluru on Saturday morning at 10.20 am. The roadshow which is more than 26 kms has began from Bengaluru South will end at Malleshwaram. People gathered on either side of the road waiting since morning. Modi was seen wearing the traditional Mysuru Peta.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Modi's roadshow will be passing through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments. The PM was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan. The entire atmosphere looked like mela with folk artists seen performing at various points. After the Congress manifesto stressed to ban Bajrang dal, BJP has been hitting out at them. The roadshow also witnessed many artists wearing Hanuman's dress. There were students, senior citizens, working people and many more. Children were also seen holding posters and paintings of Modi. On the other hand, nearby bus stations, commercial complexes and other usually busy spaces wore a deserted look. Modi's road show in Bengaluru that began today is said to be the last attempt by the ruling BJP to get more seats. Massive arrangements have been made along the stretch, like erecting barricades, to ensure that the roadshow goes on smoothly, as tens of thousands of people are expected to gather along the roadside, official sources said. The entire distance is decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too wearing saffron shawls and caps. Cultural teams are also stationed along the stretch where Modi will take part in the roadshow in a specially designed vehicle. The much shorter roadshow, about 10 km between the Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity circle, will be held on Sunday. ALSO READ | Karnataka Polls 2023: NEET tweaks Modi’s Bengaluru roadshow schedule Keeping National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in mind, the BJP on Friday modified Modi's two-day roadshow in Bengaluru, by scheduling the extensive event today and shorter one on May 7. The roadshow, earlier scheduled to be held for eight hours on Saturday alone, was split into two parts on Saturday and Sunday to avoid inconvenience to the public. Bengaluru has 28 assembly constituencies, every party is looking for maximum seats which will eventually help them to get more states and come back to power. BJP will come back to power in Karnataka with thumping majority PM Narendra Modi, on Friday, predicted a thumping victory for the BJP in Karnataka by claiming that the crowd turnout at his roadshow and at a public meeting here was proof of the party coming out on top. At an election rally here, Modi made a point to chant 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' (Hail Hanuman) and quoted a line from noted Kannada poet Kuvempu's poem hailing Lord Hanuman. "BJP is coming (to power) with a thumping majority. There was no pre planned programme but a mega roadshow happened due to the overwhelming crowd," he said. On the final stretch of electioneering, both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress are fighting tooth and nail in their bid to win the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly election. Voting is on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. ALSO READ | Karnataka polls: Congress opposes truth in any form, says Modi (With inputs from PTI)