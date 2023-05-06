Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: After Bajrang blowback, Congress takes up survey

BJP circles felt the issue is likely to help the party in 9-10 assembly constituencies, at least where the Bajrang Dal and pro-Hindu activists are active. 

Published: 06th May 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 08:26 AM

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Congress, which has made a manifesto promise to ban organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India, if voted to power, faced a blowback from the BJP and had to carry out some swift damage control. Now, it has commissioned a survey to assess the impact of this promise on the ground.

According to some central Congress leaders, it was a deliberate move to set the narrative on the ideological issue, and restrict the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the politics of religion, but many within the Congress felt it was not wise. Apparently, Congress candidates in the coastal and Malnad region were on a shaky base soon after the issue was raked up. Following this, former Union minister M Veerappa Moily clarified that a state government cannot ban an organisation, and the Congress manifesto does not mean it as well. 

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also clarified that the manifesto does not exactly meant a ban on the Bajrang Dal, but action against such organisations that violate peace and harmony in society. 

Candidates who expressed their concern were asked to speak along the same lines, and say the manifesto meant a ban on fringe elements that disturb peace in society, and also cite the example of the Parrikar government banning the Srirama Sene in Goa. They were also advised to build on the advantage gained by the ‘40 per cent commission’ campaign, sources told TNIE. 

AICC communications head Pawan Khera, to a query at a press conference on Friday, admitted that an internal survey is in progress to assess the impact, and a report is awaited. “It takes guts to make such a decision on organisations like the Bajrang Dal, that is involved in illegal activities,” remarked Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, adding that the party has no regrets about its manifesto promise to that effect.

TAGS
Karnataka Assembly elections Congress Bajrang Dal
Comments

