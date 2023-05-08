INTERVIEW | Kharge will take his own call on CM’s post, says Karnataka Congress chief

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

KPCC President DK Shivakumar is confident the Congress has got its election strategy right this time, and tells Devaraj B Hirehalli he will go with the high command’s decision on the chief minister.

What is your poll prediction?

My number is exactly 141 for the Congress, as of today. The affection that people showered on me when I was on a state tour, in Tihar Jail, while taking oath as KPCC president, was marvellous and will reflect in the outcome. Sonia Gandhi gave me an opportunity and I worked hard, having faith in the Gandhi family, and want the party to return to power.

Will you be the natural choice for CM’s post? What about AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge becoming CM?

We are going with a collective leadership, whether it is a natural choice or MLAs’ election of CM, we should ultimately abide by the high command’s decision. The entire Congress, across the country, is working under Kharge, and his elevation as AICC president has helped us. He will take his own call on the CM’s post.

Old Mysuru is still a JDS stronghold. Will Vokkaligas back you as well?

Have faith in farmers and the change is visible. Last time JDS defeated candidate Devaraju in KR Pete, now former MLAs Shivalingegowda of Arasikere and SR Srinivas of Gubbi joined us. But more than caste, we believe in principles. The Vokkaliga community feels that an opportunity should be given to me, as given to other leaders in the past. Nobody can deny that I am a Vokkaliga, and blood is thicker than water.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said DK Shivakumar will never become CM. Your enemies expect you to go to jail?

I congratulate her for admitting that the Congress will come to power. My enemies expected me to go to jail. I don’t say their wish is wrong.

What is your take on the Bajrang Dal ban issue?

Ours is a political party that wishes our state and country to be at peace. Why is Sri Rama Sene banned in Goa? Those who disturb peace will face action, that’s all we have to say.

Will Kanakapura be a cakewalk for you?

Politics is like farming. People groomed me as their son, and I too have responded to them. It is not one-day magic as I put in consistent efforts.

Modi branded JDS as Cong’s B-team, what is your take?

It is Modi’s strategy as he is clever. Despite JDS having six MLAs in Mandya district when he went there to campaign, he did not utter a word about JDS. Why didn’t he speak about JDS then? We were able to understand their design and also about fielding candidates.

What do you feel about BJP fielding Ashoka against you, and Somanna against Siddaramaiah?

BJP has tried it because of a dearth of leadership. Wish them all the best, they were expecting Modi and Shah magic as there’s no more Bommai magic. Kanakapura will decide whether it wants Shivabhakta Shivakumar or Ashoka Chakravarthy. Siddaramaiah will win Varuna hands-down, as I believe people will not let him down.

How is coastal Karnataka for Congress?

The situation has changed completely as people have realised BJP plays with their emotions. The GIM in Mangaluru did not attract even Rs 500 crore in investments. The educational hubs of Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Malnad are losing out on investment as people opt for Dubai, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

How many seats of 28 will Congress win in Bengaluru?

We will win 20. The way people of Bengaluru are being harassed, pickpocketed with no development of the city, they are frustrated. The Modi roadshow was a nightmare for residents.

Will the minorities back you to the hilt, BJP says you are appeasing them...

You can calculate it through the seats we win on May 13. They were made to bleed like never before, post Independence. They will show it through the ballot, which is stronger than a bullet. Can we scare them away from the country? Or change the Constitution? We gave ourselves the Constitution, which is our Bible, Koran, Bhagavad Gita, Basavanna’s vachanas…. and RSS and BJP should also follow it.



