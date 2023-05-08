Karnataka polls: Upset over B L Santhosh, Lingayat forum gives a call to defeat BJP

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : With assembly polls just a couple of days away, the Karnataka Lingayata Mattu Veerashaiva Vichara Vedike, a platform of thinkers from the dominant Veerashaiva Lingayat community, has given a call to its people to defeat the BJP. Though it is one of the many community platforms that has decided to back the Congress, it still comes as a shock for the saffron party which had the community’s backing for decades.

The Vedike held a press conference, expressing anguish against BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh for allegedly belittling the community at a meeting. Santhosh had stated that the BJP wants to continue with the Hindutva agenda and no longer has to appease the Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

“It has hurt the feelings of the community and if he had not intended to make that statement, he should issue a clarification,” said S R Nataraj, senior vice-president of the forum. It comes at a time when Suttur Mutt head Sri Shivarathrideshikendra Swami is abroad, and likely to return only on May 10. It may also have a bearing on Varuna and Chamarajanagar segments, where Housing Minister V Somanna, a Lingayat, is contesting.

Congress leaders Shamanur Shivashankarappa and Jagadish Shetter met Lingayat community seers in Hubballi on Sunday morning. Last week, party leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Sangamantha Temple, the samadhi of Basavanna.

Man held over fake Santhosh clip

MYSURU: Officers of Lakshmipu-ram police station arrested a man for allegedly peddling fake news by sharing a clip of BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. A complaint was filed by one Niranjana Murthy, alleging that a doctored clip of Santhosh was circulated where he is heard saying, “We will continue with Hindutva, we don’t want Lingayats.” The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

With 48 hours left for the polls, the chief electoral officer, Karnataka, has issued the following guidelines

Ban on unlawful assembly and prohibition on holding public meetings for 48 hours

Restriction on the presence of political functionaries in a constituency after the campaign period is over

No sale of alcohol in constituencies from 6pm on May 8 to May 10 till the completion of the election process

No loudspeakers will be permitted for 48 hours

No party or candidate shall include any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred

Critical polling stations to be covered by micro-observers, web-casting, CCTVs

BENGALURU : With assembly polls just a couple of days away, the Karnataka Lingayata Mattu Veerashaiva Vichara Vedike, a platform of thinkers from the dominant Veerashaiva Lingayat community, has given a call to its people to defeat the BJP. Though it is one of the many community platforms that has decided to back the Congress, it still comes as a shock for the saffron party which had the community’s backing for decades. The Vedike held a press conference, expressing anguish against BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh for allegedly belittling the community at a meeting. Santhosh had stated that the BJP wants to continue with the Hindutva agenda and no longer has to appease the Veerashaiva Lingayat community. “It has hurt the feelings of the community and if he had not intended to make that statement, he should issue a clarification,” said S R Nataraj, senior vice-president of the forum. It comes at a time when Suttur Mutt head Sri Shivarathrideshikendra Swami is abroad, and likely to return only on May 10. It may also have a bearing on Varuna and Chamarajanagar segments, where Housing Minister V Somanna, a Lingayat, is contesting.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Congress leaders Shamanur Shivashankarappa and Jagadish Shetter met Lingayat community seers in Hubballi on Sunday morning. Last week, party leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Sangamantha Temple, the samadhi of Basavanna. Man held over fake Santhosh clip MYSURU: Officers of Lakshmipu-ram police station arrested a man for allegedly peddling fake news by sharing a clip of BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. A complaint was filed by one Niranjana Murthy, alleging that a doctored clip of Santhosh was circulated where he is heard saying, “We will continue with Hindutva, we don’t want Lingayats.” The accused has been sent to judicial custody. With 48 hours left for the polls, the chief electoral officer, Karnataka, has issued the following guidelines Ban on unlawful assembly and prohibition on holding public meetings for 48 hours Restriction on the presence of political functionaries in a constituency after the campaign period is over No sale of alcohol in constituencies from 6pm on May 8 to May 10 till the completion of the election process No loudspeakers will be permitted for 48 hours No party or candidate shall include any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred Critical polling stations to be covered by micro-observers, web-casting, CCTVs