Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: Upset over B L Santhosh, Lingayat forum gives a call to defeat BJP

“It has hurt the feelings of the community and if he had not intended to make that statement, he should issue a clarification,” said S R Nataraj, senior vice-president of the forum.

Published: 08th May 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

B-L-Santhosh

Senior BJP leader B L Santhosh. (Photo | Twitter)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  With assembly polls just a couple of days away, the Karnataka Lingayata Mattu Veerashaiva Vichara Vedike, a platform of thinkers from the dominant Veerashaiva Lingayat community, has given a call to its people to defeat the BJP. Though it is one of the many community platforms that has decided to back the Congress, it still comes as a shock for the saffron party which had the community’s backing for decades.

The Vedike held a press conference, expressing anguish against BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh for allegedly belittling the community at a meeting. Santhosh had stated that the BJP wants to continue with the Hindutva agenda and no longer has to appease the Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

“It has hurt the feelings of the community and if he had not intended to make that statement, he should issue a clarification,” said S R Nataraj, senior vice-president of the forum. It comes at a time when Suttur Mutt head Sri Shivarathrideshikendra Swami is abroad, and likely to return only on May 10. It may also have a bearing on Varuna and Chamarajanagar segments, where Housing Minister V Somanna, a Lingayat, is contesting.

Congress leaders Shamanur Shivashankarappa and Jagadish Shetter met Lingayat community seers in Hubballi on Sunday morning. Last week, party leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Sangamantha Temple, the samadhi of Basavanna.

Man held over fake Santhosh clip
MYSURU: Officers of Lakshmipu-ram police station arrested a man for allegedly peddling fake news by sharing a clip of BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. A complaint was filed by one Niranjana Murthy, alleging that a doctored clip of Santhosh was circulated where he is heard saying, “We will continue with Hindutva, we don’t want Lingayats.”  The accused has been sent to judicial custody. 

With 48 hours left for the polls, the chief electoral officer, Karnataka, has issued the following guidelines

Ban on unlawful assembly and  prohibition on holding public meetings for 48 hours 

Restriction on the presence of political functionaries in a constituency after the campaign period is over

No sale of alcohol in constituencies from 6pm on May 8 to May 10 till the completion of the election process 

No loudspeakers will be permitted for 48 hours

No party or candidate shall include any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred 

Critical polling stations to be covered by micro-observers, web-casting, CCTVs 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lingayat  Congress B L Santhosh
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp