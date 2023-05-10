Karnataka assembly elections 2023: Videos of 'fake-voters' in Vijayapura go viral

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress workers have reportedly caught a crowd, who allegedly came from Chincholi to Vijayapura to cast fake votes, on Wednesday. The Congress workers alleged that they were brought by the supporters of Vijayapura BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

Video clips of several men admitting that they have come in the buses to Vijayapura from Chincholi to cast fake votes have gone viral on social media. One of the men said they were brought to Vijayapura City on Tuesday night and were made to stay in Vijayapura City.

The Congress workers have urged the police to file a case against all the fake voters and said they would also lodge a complaint with the Election Commission demanding stringent action against them.

The voting for the Karnataka assembly elections began at 7 AM today. The state had recorded a voter turnout of 20.99% by 11 AM.

#KarnatakaPollsWithTNIE | Fake voters from Chincholi who were brought to cast votes in Vijayapura city were busted by Congress workers.@naushadbijapur reports. #KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/hKANsNMv6o — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) May 10, 2023

WATCH:

