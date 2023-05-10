Karnataka polls: Both BJP, my son will emerge victorious, says Yediyurappa

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said with the blessings of all the people, his son and BJP candidate BY Vijayendra will win by a margin of 40,000 votes.

Talking to media persons after casting his vote in the Shikaripura assembly constituency, Yediyurappa said the BJP would win the maximum number of seats and retain power on its own.

This time the party will get 125 to 130 seats in the state and will form the government with a full majority, the senior BJP leader said.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have a greater interest in Karnataka and its election, he added.

Yediyurappa's son and Lok Sabha MP BY Raghavendra said the BJP candidates contesting in all eight constituencies across Shivamogga will emerge victorious.

“My brother, BY Vijayendra contesting from Shikaripura, will emerge victorious with a record margin,” said Raghavendra.

The BJP candidates not only in Shimoga district but also across the state will emerge victorious in more constituencies, he added.

The BJP MP also urged people to vote early owing to the possibility of rains.

Answering a question, Raghavendra said his father Yediyurappa is away from electoral politics but he is very active in state politics. Even at this age, he is conducting 5 to 6 meetings a day, he said.

He said the party would get 123 to 127 seats in the elections.

