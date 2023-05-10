karnataka-polls-officials-seize-rs-5883-lakhs-from-house-of-jds-candidate

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: A joint raid conducted by the Income Tax, Election officials, State Excise and police officials seized cash of Rs 58,83,000 from the house of Janata Dal (Secular) candidate G Raghu Achar on Wednesday morning, said Deputy Commissioner Divyaprabhu GRJ.

nn

nn

Based on a tip-off the joint raid was conducted on the house of Achar located at Chitradurga house and found Rs 50 lakh packed in 2500 covers (each cover consisting of Rs 2000) and loose cash of Rs 8,83,000 which was about to be packed.

nn

The covers had photographs of Guru Thipperudraswamy, Dharmastala Manjunatha, Venkateshwara and other local deities of Chitradurga printed on them and smeared with vermilion and turmeric along with Akshata Kalu that were distributed to the voters.

nn

The officials also seized 239 liters of Beer Bottles and Liquor to the tune of 9 liters stored for distribution to the voters by Raghu Achar.

nn

In another raid at Sadiq Nagar of Chitradurga Rs 1,08,000 in cash was seized by the flying squad officials.

nn

At Hosadurga the election officials seized a list of postal ballot voters with a cash of Rs 4,25,500. All cases were booked by the police and action was initiated, said Deputy Commissioner Divyaprabhu GRJ.

CHITRADURGA: A joint raid conducted by the Income Tax, Election officials, State Excise and police officials seized cash of Rs 58,83,000 from the house of Janata Dal (Secular) candidate G Raghu Achar on Wednesday morning, said Deputy Commissioner Divyaprabhu GRJ.nnnnBased on a tip-off the joint raid was conducted on the house of Achar located at Chitradurga house and found Rs 50 lakh packed in 2500 covers (each cover consisting of Rs 2000) and loose cash of Rs 8,83,000 which was about to be packed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });nnThe covers had photographs of Guru Thipperudraswamy, Dharmastala Manjunatha, Venkateshwara and other local deities of Chitradurga printed on them and smeared with vermilion and turmeric along with Akshata Kalu that were distributed to the voters.nnThe officials also seized 239 liters of Beer Bottles and Liquor to the tune of 9 liters stored for distribution to the voters by Raghu Achar.nnIn another raid at Sadiq Nagar of Chitradurga Rs 1,08,000 in cash was seized by the flying squad officials.nnAt Hosadurga the election officials seized a list of postal ballot voters with a cash of Rs 4,25,500. All cases were booked by the police and action was initiated, said Deputy Commissioner Divyaprabhu GRJ.