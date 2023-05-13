Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Polls: CM Bommai concedes defeat, says will come back stronger in LS polls

Published: 13th May 2023 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2023 01:30 PM

A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HAVERI: As Congress surged ahead on Saturday according to leads, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat and said that the BJP will come back victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress surged ahead as it lead in 124 seats at noon while the BJP was ahead in 69 seats and JD(S) at 24 seats.

Bommai said that once the results will be out a detailed analysis will be done to analyse the gaps that were left at various levels.

"We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride," said Basavaraj Bommai.

He further added that all the efforts put in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP workers weren't able to make the mark.

"In spite of a lot of efforts put in by PM and BJP workers, we've not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come we'll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections," said Bommai.

Bommai had earlier said that he was confident of a BJP victory

Meanwhile, Bommai is leading with 53.05 per cent votes from the Shiggaon constituency.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security across the state.

The exit polls predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. A few exit polls also showed BJP ahead. If there is a hung assembly, Janata Dal (Secular) can play the role of a kingmaker.

The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress. 

Karnataka elections Karnataka polls Basavaraj Bommai BJP congress JD(S)
