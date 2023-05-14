Karnataka polls: Ex-IAS official raises eyebrows despite narrow loss as independent candidate

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shambhu Kallolikar (59), a retired IAS officer from Tamil Nadu cadre, has sprung a surprise in the Raybag Assembly constituency in Karnataka as he lost only by a thin margin of 2,570 votes in the recently concluded election.

Kallolikar, a first-time and independent candidate, beat JD(S) and Congress candidates by securing 54,930 votes and lost to Duryodhan Mahalingappa Aihole of BJP who secured 57,500 votes.

Incidentally, when Kallolikar was busy getting inputs about the counting of votes, the Tamil Nadu government promoted his wife P Amutha, a well-known IAS officer, as the next home secretary, a post held by only a couple of women officers so far. "I am happy for this result and wish him good luck next time," Amutha told TNIE.

Kallolikar, who opted for voluntary retirement from civil service in November last year to enter politics, started his work to contest from his native constituency in Belgaum district in Karnataka.

His constituency's economy revolves around agriculture. Hailing from Yabaratti in Raybag taluk, Kallolikar is a 1991 cadre IAS officer. He has served in central and state governments in various capacities for around 30 years.

"I sought a ticket from the Congress to contest the election. I could not get it because of local manipulations. So, I decided to venture as an independent candidate. There was no support, infrastructure, etc for me. Since I wished to make a mark in this election, I started my work as early as last December," Kallolikar told TNIE.

On how he emerged as the runner-up, Kallolikar said, "Students and women are my support base. I have been trying to do something significant for their welfare in terms of providing quality education. Besides, all communities supported me in a big way."

Kallolikar said he promised to implement a lift irrigation scheme in the Raybag constituency, filling 39 lakes by bringing water from the Krishna river and establishing a nursing college and technical institutions like an engineering college.

"I have come here to work with the people. So, I will be among them in the coming years too. I will concentrate on improving the educational quality of the poor children in our constituency and work to provide a better infrastructure for the people," he added.

