Siddaramaiah likely to be Karnataka CM

Devaraj B Hirehalli and Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: The impasse on deciding who the next Chief Minister of Karnataka would be is almost over. Sooner than later the name of former CM Siddaramaiah is likely to be announced on Tuesday.

Sources privy to the meeting in New Delhi at Kharge’s residence said the likely winner for the CM’s post is Siddaramaiah as he enjoys the backing of the majority of MLAs. The other contender for the top post was KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who skipped the Delhi visit on Monday citing ‘poor health condition’.

Although both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were summoned to Delhi for discussions on taking a final decision on Karnataka CM, only the former reached the capital in the afternoon. Shivakumar cancelling his Delhi trip on Monday has been interpreted in political circles as leaving the selection of CLP leader (and CM) solely to the discretion of the party high command and he is ready to accept whatever decision is taken. However, that announcement will not be made unless Shivakumar, as KPCC chief, is not consulted in person, a party functionary said.

Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, “I have a health issue. The doctor has advised me to take rest as I am suffering from a stomach ache.” Renowned Bengaluru-based doctor NK Bhagavan, who checked Shivakumar’s health parameters, found the latter’s blood pressure to have gone up and advised him to take rest, the KPCC chief’s aide informed TNIE.

Siddaramaiah had the strong backing of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. He appeared confident of clinching the top post, besides claiming that a maximum number of Congress MLAs are on his side.

But Shivakumar said, “I individually may not have a large number of MLAs, but 135 MLAs in the party is my number. When I was elected KPCC president, I promised Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of bringing Congress to power in the state. I have fulfilled my promise. I shouldered the responsibility and worked bravely as they encouraged me. I will leave this issue (decision on CM’s post) to them.”

Brass mulls various power-sharing formulas to prevent Raj-like scenario

On Monday, the national capital saw high-pitched action after Siddaramaiah’s arrival in the afternoon to meet the top brass. Shivakumar is now set to leave for Delhi on Tuesday morning. Sources said the party high command was mulling power-sharing formulas to diffuse any factionalism between the two camps to ensure that Karnataka does not go the Rajasthan way, where CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot were at odds over power-sharing.

Late in the evening, the party’s central observers for Karnataka former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh, and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria met Kharge and held parleys.

While the Gandhis did not attend, Venugopal and the general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala participated in the meeting. Siddaramaiah too did not take part in the meeting. He, along with his supporters, including former minister MB Patil and Dr Ajay Dharam Singh, camped in Delhi to stake a claim for the top post.

According to sources, the leaders discussed the observers’ report, besides votes cast by newly-elected MLAs through secret ballot on Sunday night. On Sunday, the observers also met the newly-elected MLAs in Bengaluru to get their opinion on who should be the next CM.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) also unanimously passed a resolution moved by Siddaramaiah and supported by Shivaumar and other senior Congress leaders to authorise Kharge to choose a candidate for CM’s post. Meanwhile, if the announcement about the new CM is made on Tuesday, there is a buzz in Congress circles that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 18.

Observers’ report

The three central observers, who interacted with party MLAs on their choice for the CM after the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Sunday, briefed party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and submitted their report

CM Aspirants

Siddaramaiah

Strengths

Completed a full five-year term as CM from 2013-2018

Vast administrative experience, including presenting 13 budgets

Mass appeal across the state

Enjoys considerable support from minorities, backward classes, and Dalits

Weaknesses

Congress lost elections under his leadership in 2018

Congress did not perform well in 2014, as well as the 2019 LS elections

Still considered an outsider by a section of loyal Congress workers.

Age factor as he is 75

DK Shivakumar

Strengths

Organisational capabilities

‘Never give up’ attitude and considered party’s troubleshooter

Loyal to the party’s high command

Enjoys support from the Vokkaliga community

Weaknesses

Lacks pan-Karnataka appeal

Many pending cases are being investigated by central agencies

Jail term in Tihar

Lacks backing from other communities

