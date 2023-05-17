Preparations begin & stop at Kanteerava even as Karnataka awaits its next Chief Minister

Police sources said that they swung into action following a message from the DPAR. “Our work is just to provide security and manage traffic and it will be initiated only after clear instructions from the DPAR. Even we were surprised about the arrangements before the official announcement of the new CM’s name,” a senior police officer said. He added that generally, it is the Chief Secretary’s office that communicates the date and time of the swearing-in after consultation with the Governor’s office. “It appears that there was some miscommunication at their end,” he said.