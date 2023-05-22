Home States Karnataka

Karnataka congress guarantee: Free bus ride for women 

M Siddaramaiah has announced that women who are natives of Karnataka can avail of free bus rides in non-AC buses of BMTC and any state transport corporation buses, anywhere in the state. 

Published: 22nd May 2023 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC buses

Image used for representational purpose of BMTC buses | Vinod Kumar T

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  M Siddaramaiah has announced that women who are natives of Karnataka can avail of free bus rides in non-AC buses of BMTC and any state transport corporation buses, anywhere in the state. 

This has given rise to multiple questions on implementation. Shaheen Shasa of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, a bus commuters’ rights forum, said that free travel in government buses should not be considered a ‘freebie’ but an investment in women who get the freedom to travel independently. She urged that bus travel be made free for all women across the state, without discrimination. 

“BMTC has a daily ridership of around 35 lakh. A rough estimate is that around 40 per cent of the daily passengers are women, and free travel for women in BMTC buses might cost the government approximately Rs 1,000 crore every year,” she said. 

A KSRTC official said they don’t have data on the number of female passengers. “Whether free travel is for all women or are there any conditions for eligibility? Will free travel be restricted to a few kilometres or can women travel freely across the state? The state government has not yet given any clarity on eligibility for free bus travel yet,” the official said. 

Another official said that going by face value, execution will be a challenge, not just financially but also in implementation. Reserved seats for women will have to be strictly maintained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka BMTC free travel women
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp