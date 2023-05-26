Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Hindu youth thrashed for hanging out with Muslim woman

The police have got the video of the incident and launched a hunt to nab the accused persons.

Published: 26th May 2023 01:04 AM

By IANS

BENGALURU: A Hindu youth on Thursday was thrashed in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur by a group of Muslim men after he was spotted having snacks at a food outlet with a Muslim woman who was also attacked and threatened "for visiting the eatery with a Hindu man", the police said.

Police said the youth and the woman visited 'Gopika Chaats' in Chikkaballapur. The woman was clad in a burka.

The accused noticed them and learnt that the man accompanying her was Hindu.

They then called the Hindu youth and attacked him. The Muslim woman came to his rescue, and told the attackers that she knew him "very well", and questioned their behaviour.

However, the Muslim men told her that "it was wrong on her part to visit the hotel with a Hindu youth, and she should apologise for her mistake".

