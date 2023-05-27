Karnataka cabinet: Siddaramaiah likely to keep finance, D K Shivakumar may get water resources

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka government, with a full-fledged 34-member cabinet under Chief Minister Siddaramaah, came into existence with an expansion by inducting 24 new ministers into the cabinet here on Saturday.

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot administered oath to the ministers including the new faces- lone woman Laxmi Hebbalkar, Belagavi rural MLA, Ballari rural MLA B Nagendra, Rahim Khan from Bidar, Madhu Bangarappa from Soraba, Byarathi Suresh, and Mankala Vaidya of Bhatkal.

There was disgruntlement among those who missed the berths including veterans R V Deshpande, T B Jayachandra, Basavaraja Rayareddy, B K Hariprasad and M Krishnappa.

The cabinet has tried to strike a balance in terms of caste and community representation.

Siddaramaiah while speaking to the press said that having a full-fledged cabinet helps deliver good governance. The then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai used to often visit the BJP high command seeking expansion of his cabinet but in vain, he remarked in a press release.

He claimed that a history of sorts has been created by having a 34-member cabinet in 15 days.

The allocation of portfolios is likely by evening or on Sunday as it has already been declared in consultation with the party high command which includes AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge.

But most of the new ministers including Dr M C Sudhakar, Chintamani MLA, speaking to reporters said that they will be happy with whichever portfolio the CM allots to them.

As far as the portfolios are concerned, according to sources, Siddarmaiah will keep the finance, DPAR, and intelligence.

Deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar who fought hard to claim the Chief Minister post is likely to get the water resources portfolio.

Siddaramaiah's close associate M B Patil may get into medium and large industries.

Former DCM Dr G Parameshwara may be allotted the home portfolio and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan the housing portfolio.

Krishan Byre Gowda may get revenue and K H Muniyappa the food and civil supplies.

However, Siddarmaiah after holding the cabinet meeting informed that the allocation of portfolios will be done either on Saturday or Sunday.

Decision on guarantees in the next cabinet

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that a clearcut decision on the implementation of the five guarantees-including the 200 units of free electricity, Rs 2,000 to every women head of a household, 10 kgs of rice to every member of a family, free travel in government buses and Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 to the unemployed educated youth, will be made.

The next cabinet meeting is likely in June.

"The opposition parties had not fulfilled their promises in the past when in power. We have fulfilled our vows in the past(2013-18). We will do this as well. Details of the five guarantees have been suggested to be tabled in the next cabinet meeting. They will be discussed and approved for early implementation", he promised.

He said that the cabinet is a mix of new and old faces but no one who won for the first time MLA was made minister.

"The government should fulfil the promise it has given as the people want the change and this cabinet was formed in view of giving new shape to the administration", he said.

Asked as to why Kodagu, Haveri, Hassan, Kolar and Chikmagalur among other districts are not represented in the cabinet with ministerial berths, he maintained that there were no seniors and most of them were first-time MLAs from the Congress party.

He claimed that Chamarajanagar MLA C Puttarangshetty who missed the berth at the last minute has been convinced to accept the deputy speaker post.

