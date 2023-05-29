Home States Karnataka

Karnataka portfolios: Siddaramaiah keeps Finance, Shivakumar gets Irrigation, Bengaluru development

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah keeps finance, IT and BT along with intelligence, while Deputy CM DK Shivakumar gets irrigation and Bengaluru development portfolios.

Published: 29th May 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a lot of discussions, the portfolios have been allocated to the cabinet ministers who took oath on Saturday in chief minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet. The list of portfolios was released on Sunday at midnight.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah keeps finance, IT and BT along with intelligence, while Deputy CM DK Shivakumar gets irrigation and Bengaluru development portfolios.

Soon after taking charge, DK Shivakumar got into action. He has called for meetings with BBMP, BDA and irrigation department officials on Monday, after visiting each department's head office.

Senior Congress MLA G Parameshwara is the new home minister of Karnataka. Minister MB Patil gets Industry.

Bengaluru MLAs got major portfolios in the allocation. KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy was given Transport along with the Endowment department.

Gandhinagar MLA and senior member Dinesh Gundurao will be the new health minister. Another senior MLA KJ George gets the power portfolio and Krishna Byregowda revenue. Siddaramaiah's close associate Zameer Ahemed gets Housing, while BS Suresh gets Urban development. All these members are from Bengaluru.

KPCC working presidents Satish Jarkiholi and Eshwar Khandre get PWD and forest portfolios, respectively.  Madhu Bangarappa gets primary and secondary education and MC Sudhakar gets Higher education, while Sharanpraksh Patil gets medical education. The only woman minister in Siddaramaiah's cabinet Lakshmi Hebbalkar gets women and child welfare. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge gets rural development and panchayat raj portfolio.

It can be noted that Siddaramaiah and his deputy CM DK Shivakumar took oath last week, and this Saturday, 24 MLAs took oath as ministers. A few of them expressed displeasure over portfolio allocation, senior leaders including Shivakumar visited a couple of them and pacified them on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah DK Shivakumar BBMP Ramalinga Reddy DK Shivakumar
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp