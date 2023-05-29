Karnataka portfolios: Siddaramaiah keeps Finance, Shivakumar gets Irrigation, Bengaluru development

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a lot of discussions, the portfolios have been allocated to the cabinet ministers who took oath on Saturday in chief minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet. The list of portfolios was released on Sunday at midnight.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah keeps finance, IT and BT along with intelligence, while Deputy CM DK Shivakumar gets irrigation and Bengaluru development portfolios.

Soon after taking charge, DK Shivakumar got into action. He has called for meetings with BBMP, BDA and irrigation department officials on Monday, after visiting each department's head office.

Senior Congress MLA G Parameshwara is the new home minister of Karnataka. Minister MB Patil gets Industry.

Bengaluru MLAs got major portfolios in the allocation. KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy was given Transport along with the Endowment department.

Gandhinagar MLA and senior member Dinesh Gundurao will be the new health minister. Another senior MLA KJ George gets the power portfolio and Krishna Byregowda revenue. Siddaramaiah's close associate Zameer Ahemed gets Housing, while BS Suresh gets Urban development. All these members are from Bengaluru.

KPCC working presidents Satish Jarkiholi and Eshwar Khandre get PWD and forest portfolios, respectively. Madhu Bangarappa gets primary and secondary education and MC Sudhakar gets Higher education, while Sharanpraksh Patil gets medical education. The only woman minister in Siddaramaiah's cabinet Lakshmi Hebbalkar gets women and child welfare. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge gets rural development and panchayat raj portfolio.

It can be noted that Siddaramaiah and his deputy CM DK Shivakumar took oath last week, and this Saturday, 24 MLAs took oath as ministers. A few of them expressed displeasure over portfolio allocation, senior leaders including Shivakumar visited a couple of them and pacified them on Sunday.

