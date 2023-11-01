Home States Karnataka

Hold competitive exams in Kannada as well: CM Siddaramaiah to Centre

According to him, it is not possible to hold competitive exams in Hindi and English alone.

Published: 01st November 2023 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday made a pitch for holding competitive exams for central government jobs in Kannada saying it is not possible to conduct them in Hindi or English alone.

Addressing people at Kanteerava Stadium on the occasion of 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava, the Chief Minister said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take relook at the medium of language for these exams.

"Shivaji Nagar MLA Rizwan Arshad has rightly said that the Central government conducts the exams only in Hindi and English. We need to oppose it," he said.

According to him, it is not possible to hold competitive exams in Hindi and English alone.

"Our children will write the exams in the language they know. I will request our Prime Minister to take a relook (at the mode of language)," Siddaramaiah said.

Noting that only government schools have Kannada as the medium of instruction and not private schools, the Chief Minister lamented there was a misconception among people that those studying in private English medium schools alone were talented and secured decent jobs.

Siddaramaiah also pointed out that the state produced many eminent scientists who studied in the Kannada medium.

"The Supreme Court has said that parents have the right to get their child educated in the medium of instruction of their choice," he added.

Siddaramaiah also emphasised the need to upgrade government schools so that the students studying there receive quality education.

In this regard, he felt the need to make Kannada compulsory till 10th standard in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister announced free electricity and water for government schools from Wednesday onwards to improve their condition.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah kannada language competitive exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp