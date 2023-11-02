Offered Z security, but BS Yediyurappa yet to take it

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BANGALORE: Arguably the tallest BJP leader in the state, BS Yediyurappa, was offered Z-category security by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs about a week ago, but he is yet to opt for it. His supporters wanted to know, “Yediyurappa is not an aspirant for party president or opposition leader posts. He has also not received any threats by mail or phone. Why is the central government providing him this level of security?”

Some said the Z-level security is more to keep tabs on the leader’s movements at all times. Many in the powerful Lingayat circles too wanted to know what was the heightened threat perception that is making the Union Ministry of Home Affairs provide such high security to the former CM. Veerashaiva Mahasabha Secretary Renuka Prasanna said, “As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, you either have to take leaders along or keep tabs on them.” A few CRPF officers visited Yediyurappa’s house on Tuesday and assessed the situation. Sources in Yediyurappa’s inner circle said, “Them offering the Z-level security is one thing, him accepting is another. He has not opted for it.”

Political analyst BS Murthy said, “It should not become a joke. Yediyurappa is a politician who can stand in Gandhi Bazaar and eat a chaat without any threat. He is a much-loved leader acceptable to all. Perhaps he is the most secular BJP leader ever in Karnataka. What will Z security do? Have they received any threats or a letter warning him? Nothing.

Is Karnataka a Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh that they accord such an elaborate Z-level security to him? It appears that someone in Delhi has got their calculation awfully wrong.” A former senior BJP functionary said, “Perhaps, it is the Centre’s way of honouring him.” On any threats to the Lingayat leader, he said, “After the recent communal incident in Shivamogga, one cannot rule out anything. That could be the reason for upgrading his security.”

BJP chief spokesman Mahesh said, “When there is some threat perception or some intelligence input, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs takes such action.”

