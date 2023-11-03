Home States Karnataka

Rice production in the country down by 9 percent, may hit Karnataka’s Anna Bhagya scheme

Rice output in Karnataka is expected to be down by almost 14%, according to experts and prices are expected to increase sharply.

Published: 03rd November 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

The association has been demanding the government to strictly blocklist the rice millers who are financially and mentally harassing the farmers.

For representational purposes | EPS

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The overall rice production in the country is down by about nine percent. This is bad news for the Karnataka government, which is struggling to procure rice for its ambitious Anna Bhagya scheme. If market forces prevail, Karnataka would have to pay through its nose during this distress period.

Paddy growers, who usually sell their produce soon after its harvest, seem to have adopted a wait and watch policy now. The reason is rice output in Karnataka is expected to be down by almost 14%, according to experts and prices are expected to increase sharply. “In this uncertain situation, no rice miller comes forward to buy. The shortfall may lead to further increase in the prices of rice,” FKCCI president Ramesh Lahoti said.

According to the Food Corporation of India, it procured only 103 lakh tonnes of rice till October 31 compared to 114 lakh tonnes procured during the same period last year, a shortfall of 11 lakh tonnes. The state-wise figures indicated that of the large rice producing states, Punjab recorded the sharpest decline. The annual rice procurement dropped to 62.47 lakh tonnes, a decline of about 13%. The procurement in Tamil Nadu dipped by a whopping 41% to 3.06 lakh tonnes. Former FCI chairman DV Prasad said there is a substantial dip in rice production owing to nature’s vagaries. 

‘Drop in rice output a big challenge’

Food security experts said the reduction in rice output will be a big challenge to the union and state governments. Some wondered that it may even affect the 5kgrice per person offered by the union government to the states under the food security programme.

The experts said Chatisgarh, one of the states with surplus rice production, could have issues with regard to supply of rice to Karnataka. They said Chatisgarh offered Rs 3,600 per quintal of paddy, which is about Rs 1,400 over and above the union government’s procurement price.

The final cost of rice could, by default, be about Rs 50 per kg. “The other major rice producing state is Telangana. But because of the assembly elections in that state, Karnataka may not be able to get rice till December 3. It is only post December 3, depending on the government formation, Karnataka may get rice from Telangana,” the experts said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna Bhagya scheme Rice production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp