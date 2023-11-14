No breakthrough in quadruple murders in Karnataka, all victims laid to rest

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A day after the quadruple murder in Udupi, police are still groping in the dark. There is no breakthrough as the police are still clueless about the assailant. The motive behind the murder is also not clear, though the police have been investigating the case from various angles.

A woman and her three children were found murdered at her residence in Tripthi Nagara near Nejar on Sunday morning which sent shockwaves across the state for the sheer inhuman act of the unidentified assailant.

Udupi SP Dr Arun K said on Monday that five teams are still probing the case from all angles. “Teams are grilling relatives, friends, and acquaintances of the family. Technical teams are verifying CCTV footage. Call Dialing Record (CDR) is also being verified,” the SP added.

Police sources told TNIE that they suspect that a person known to the family might be the assailant.

“Investigating teams are also verifying the CCTV footage of different locations,’’ sources added. Meanwhile, the final rites of the victims were conducted on Monday as the husband Mohammed Noor and the other son of the deceased Haseena Asad arrived in Udupi.

The bodies of Haseena (47), her children Afnan (23), Aynaz (21), and Aseem (14) were handed over to the family after the postmortem in Manipal around 2.30 am. Haseena’s other son Asad, who was in Bengaluru, arrived at the mortuary to receive the bodies.

On Monday, the bodies were brought to the Jamia Masjid in Udupi for the rituals. Former urban development minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, MLC Farooq, and others participated. More than 1,200 people gathered during the last rites of the deceased.

