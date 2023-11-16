Bengaluru to get its own climate action plan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar has given the green signal for the implementation of the Bengaluru Climate Action Plan.

The decision came after a meeting held with World Resources Institute (WRI) India and C40 group along with Urban Development Department Deputy Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez on Wednesday.

“Cities like Mumbai and Chennai have prepared an action plan for climate change and Bengaluru will be the third city to have a climate action plan. Today, a closed-door meeting was held and soon a plan will be chalked out on how to take the message to Bengalureans,” said an official who attended the meeting.

The WRI and C40 organisations have prepared a report after two years of research and have identified climate environmental hazards for Bengaluru. Urban heat, urban flooding, thunderstorms and lightning, and air pollution are major concerns in the city and a plan has been set to address them.

“Seven priority sectors like stationary energy and buildings, transportation, solid waste management, air quality, water, wastewater, stormwater management, urban planning, greening and biodiversity and disaster management have been identified for the development of strategies to achieve the targets by 2050,” said the official.

The official added that different civic agencies will be given responsibilities and a timeframe to implement the action plan and the government will also come out with standard operating procedures, finance and infrastructure.

Wind and clouds bring down the temperature

Easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, coupled with a cyclonic system in Tamil Nadu in the past few days, have resulted in a slump in maximum temperature in Bengaluru. The city reported a maximum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, causing a chill.

IMD officials, however, have ruled out the early arrival of winter and said it will set in only in December, adding that rain is likely next week due to the Northeast monsoon. “There was a certain amount of wind speed over the Bay of Bengal and cloud formation, hence the weather is cold in the city. However, the maximum temperature is likely to increase. Due to the weather system along the Tamil Nadu coast, there are chances of light rainfall over Bengaluru,” said a weather official.

