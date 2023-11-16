Four-day Krishi Mela to kick off on Friday  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) will organise the annual Krishi Mela at Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra in Hebbal from November 17 to 20. This year’s slogan for the agricultural fair is ‘Millets for Food, Health, and Income’.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, UAS Vice-Chancellor SV Suresh said a ‘seed festival’ will be held for the first time at the Krishi Mela.

In collaboration with scientists, hundreds of farmers have taken up seed production in an area of more than 1,500 acres. “Live resolution of agriculture-related queries through virtual meetings, provision to watch the events organised as part of the mela on social media and other arrangements have been made,” said Suresh.

He further stated that the focus will be on educating farmers to grow crops that can sustain drought. In addition, five new varieties of crops - red jackfruit, sunflower, baragu, saame and ragi - which can be harvested in three and a half years will be released.

“Last year, 17 lakh people visited the fair and more than 9.5 crore transactions were done. The fair is expected to draw more visitors this year. In addition, the turnover is also expected to increase. The focus on drought-friendly agricultural technologies and millets will be the attraction this year,” he added.

The VC added that sheep varieties like darper, rambullet, bannuru, elaga, sanan and Bangalore long goat will be on display. Similarly, Golden Pheasant, Silver Pheasant, Polish Cap, Koshamo Fencil Leg, Silky, Malayan and other types of poultry will be on display to attract the attention of the viewers. Sub-agricultural products including fish, honey, and bakery products will also be available in the mela.

Drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, demonstration of integrated farming systems, rain and surface water harvesting, suitable cropping systems for dry farming, demonstration of improved agricultural machinery, demonstration of newly released crop varieties, post-harvest technology, agricultural produce processing and value addition, horticulture crops and precision agriculture and other products will be demonstrated.

