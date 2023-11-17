If anyone opposes me, they oppose Modi: Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly appointed state BJP chief BY Vijayendra has said that his priority is to win Karnataka for PM Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Vijayendra downplayed the issue of senior BJP leaders, including BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, Pralhad Joshi, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, and V Somanna skipping the event in which he took charge as state party chief on Wednesday.

“The first person to wish me was Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. BL Santosh Ji is among the tallest leaders of the party. As far as leaders V Somanna and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal are concerned, I will visit and speak to them,” Vijayendra added. “If anyone opposes me, he is opposing Modi,” the 47-year-old MLA from Shikaripura added. On BJP leader Arvind Bellad giving the event a miss, he said, “I have spoken to him and he has wished me all success. I have visited so many leaders. I visited Basavraj Bommaiji at his residence. He came to the party office and blessed me even though he underwent surgery recently. He told me that it is his duty to bless me.’’

On being compared to Abhimanyu of Mahabharata and that forces opposing him would try to pin him down and harm his political career ahead of the LS polls, Vijayendra said, “Who made me the party president? Was it Yediyurappa? It is PM Modiji, Home Minister Amit Shahji and party president JP Naddaji. My job is to deliver all 28 seats in Karnataka to Modiji. If anyone opposes me, they oppose Modiji. I am confident that even Somanna and Yatnal and all others will work unitedly for the party. I have tried to reach out to Yatnal. I am confident that seniors in the party and other leaders will talk to them. I will personally go and reach out to them. Things will take time but will settle down.”

Vijayendra said he would visit New Delhi on 23, 24, 25 this month and meet Modiji, Shah and Nadda. While there was a talk that he would hold a formal celebration meeting in Bengaluru on November 25 for his supporters, he said nothing has been decided as yet. He also expressed confidence in the BJP performing well in the LS polls.

“There is a pro-incumbency wave in favour of Modiji. What does the Congress government have to offer except for some half-baked guarantees? People have realised that they have been let down. What fresh programme has the State Government offered to the state except for blaming the Centre?”

Asked how many seats the BJP would win in Karnataka in the polls, he said with confidence, “Wait and see.’’

When asked about social media posts alleging that senior leaders skipping Vijayendra’s installation ceremony was a sign of resentment, he said, “We will all come together. I am confident.’’

It is clear that Vijayendra’s first big challenge is to take everyone along and quell the “dissent” in the state unit of the party. He said he would tour Karnataka after his return from Delhi.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Newly appointed state BJP chief BY Vijayendra has said that his priority is to win Karnataka for PM Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Vijayendra downplayed the issue of senior BJP leaders, including BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, Pralhad Joshi, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, and V Somanna skipping the event in which he took charge as state party chief on Wednesday. “The first person to wish me was Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. BL Santosh Ji is among the tallest leaders of the party. As far as leaders V Somanna and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal are concerned, I will visit and speak to them,” Vijayendra added. “If anyone opposes me, he is opposing Modi,” the 47-year-old MLA from Shikaripura added. On BJP leader Arvind Bellad giving the event a miss, he said, “I have spoken to him and he has wished me all success. I have visited so many leaders. I visited Basavraj Bommaiji at his residence. He came to the party office and blessed me even though he underwent surgery recently. He told me that it is his duty to bless me.’’ On being compared to Abhimanyu of Mahabharata and that forces opposing him would try to pin him down and harm his political career ahead of the LS polls, Vijayendra said, “Who made me the party president? Was it Yediyurappa? It is PM Modiji, Home Minister Amit Shahji and party president JP Naddaji. My job is to deliver all 28 seats in Karnataka to Modiji. If anyone opposes me, they oppose Modiji. I am confident that even Somanna and Yatnal and all others will work unitedly for the party. I have tried to reach out to Yatnal. I am confident that seniors in the party and other leaders will talk to them. I will personally go and reach out to them. Things will take time but will settle down.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vijayendra said he would visit New Delhi on 23, 24, 25 this month and meet Modiji, Shah and Nadda. While there was a talk that he would hold a formal celebration meeting in Bengaluru on November 25 for his supporters, he said nothing has been decided as yet. He also expressed confidence in the BJP performing well in the LS polls. “There is a pro-incumbency wave in favour of Modiji. What does the Congress government have to offer except for some half-baked guarantees? People have realised that they have been let down. What fresh programme has the State Government offered to the state except for blaming the Centre?” Asked how many seats the BJP would win in Karnataka in the polls, he said with confidence, “Wait and see.’’ When asked about social media posts alleging that senior leaders skipping Vijayendra’s installation ceremony was a sign of resentment, he said, “We will all come together. I am confident.’’ It is clear that Vijayendra’s first big challenge is to take everyone along and quell the “dissent” in the state unit of the party. He said he would tour Karnataka after his return from Delhi. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp