Steps will be taken to get UNESCO heritage tag for Gol Gumbaz: Minister HK Patil

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Karnataka Tourism Minister HK Patil on Wednesday assured all stakeholders to take steps to meet the long-pending demand of getting a UNESCO heritage tag for the monument.

Addressing the media after chairing a meeting with various officials and eliciting opinions from historians on Wednesday, Paitl said that an agency will be hired to give the required details with the assistance of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to prepare a detailed report.

He regretted that despite having every potential, the Adil Shahi monument has yet to enter the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites.

On light and sound show at Gol Gumbaz to attract more visitors, Patil said preliminary works such as preparing a script for the project would be completed by the end of December. The project was announced in the budget.

He invited experts to share their views and present a report on how the sound and light system can be implemented effectively.

On another long-pending demand to resume restoration work of the ancient Karez (subterranean water system) of Adil Shahi era, Patil directed the officials to take steps to start the work. Patil said steps will be taken to revive tanga (horse carriage) to attract more tourists.

Urging people to adopt monuments for its upkeep, Patil informed that SECAB educational institution of Vijayapura has decided to adopt Anand Mahal in the city.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAPURA: Karnataka Tourism Minister HK Patil on Wednesday assured all stakeholders to take steps to meet the long-pending demand of getting a UNESCO heritage tag for the monument. Addressing the media after chairing a meeting with various officials and eliciting opinions from historians on Wednesday, Paitl said that an agency will be hired to give the required details with the assistance of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to prepare a detailed report. He regretted that despite having every potential, the Adil Shahi monument has yet to enter the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On light and sound show at Gol Gumbaz to attract more visitors, Patil said preliminary works such as preparing a script for the project would be completed by the end of December. The project was announced in the budget. He invited experts to share their views and present a report on how the sound and light system can be implemented effectively. On another long-pending demand to resume restoration work of the ancient Karez (subterranean water system) of Adil Shahi era, Patil directed the officials to take steps to start the work. Patil said steps will be taken to revive tanga (horse carriage) to attract more tourists. Urging people to adopt monuments for its upkeep, Patil informed that SECAB educational institution of Vijayapura has decided to adopt Anand Mahal in the city. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp