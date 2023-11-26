25 people trained as warriors against acid attacks in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25 member team of professionals received specialized training to serve as ‘warriors against acid attacks’ in a first-of-its-kind initiative. The group of people who received the training are poised to provide crucial assistance, and protection to acid attack survivors across the country, along with helping them build courage.

The services, including first aid, psychological counselling, and emotional empowerment, will operate on a need-based approach. The professionals underwent a hybrid-pattern training to adeptly handle diverse situations. Certificates were provided by the Emotional First Aid Academy, headed by Professor Sunitha K Mani at an event in Vasanthnagar on Saturday.

Sunitha emphasized the horrors faced by acid attack victims and underscored the purpose of the training was to empower victims in rebuilding their lives. Beyond physical treatment, she stressed the imperative of psychological and emotional care for these survivors.

This initiative marks a significant stride in addressing the multi-faceted needs of acid attack survivors, fostering a positive shift in their recovery journey.d the imperative of psychological and emotional care for these survivors.

Services, including first aid, psychological counselling, and emotional Empowerment, will operate on a need-based approach.

