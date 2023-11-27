EC asks Karnataka govt to explain on welfare schemes ads in poll-bound Telangana without approval

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday directed the Karnataka government to explain why advertisements highlighting its welfare schemes were published in newspapers in poll-bound Telangana in violation of model code of conduct (MCC).

The notice issued to the government by the poll body stated that after examination of its record, it had found that no approval was granted as required as per the provisions of the manual of MCC.

The Commission has also asked the state not to publish similar advertisements without necessary approvals from it.

“Explain the circumstances which led to violation of the Commission’s aforesaid MCC on the part of the government. The explanation should reach to the Commission by November 28, 2023, 5 pm...further, the publication of any such advertisements by the government of Karnataka in the state Telangana shall be stopped forthwith immediate effect till necessary approvals are taken by the government from the commission as required by the instructions on MCC,” read the notice to chief secretary of Karnataka.

The Commission’s notice stated that the advertisements of the Karnataka government having circulation in the poll-bound state are in gross violation of MCC and it had taken a serious view of violation.

“Explain why disciplinary action is not directed against the secretary in charge of the department of information and public relations for the above-mentioned violation of procedure as required under MCC instructions as expected,” also stated the notice.

The issue was brought to the notice of the Commission by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi. As per the notice, advertisements were published on November 24-27 in Hyderabad editions of several newspapers.

