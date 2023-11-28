AMD opens global design centre in Bengaluru

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Semiconductor company AMD on Tuesday launched its global design centre in Bengaluru.

The centre will house around 3,000 engineers, focused on the design and development of semiconductor technology including 3D stacking, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the campus, which is part of the company's $400 million investment in India over the next five years.

The campus will serve as a centre of excellence for the development of leadership products across high-performance CPUs for the data centre and PCs, data centre and gaming GPUs (graphics processing unit ), and adaptive SoCs (System-on-Chip) and FPGAs ( Field-Programmable Gate Arrays) for embedded devices, AMD said.

In a statement, Vaishnaw said, "India's semiconductor program launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays strong emphasis on supporting the design and talent ecosystem for semiconductors. AMD setting up its largest design centre in Bengaluru is a testament to the confidence global companies have in India."

Mark Papermaster, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, AMD said, "This new design centre will help propel technology and product development across the AMD portfolio, fueling the next generation of high-performance, adaptive and AI computing solutions for our customers around the world."

