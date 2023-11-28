Home States Karnataka

Ramesh Katti calls on Vijayendra at home, wants Chikkodi LS ticket 

Published: 28th November 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh V Katti

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chikkodi Lok Sabha member Ramesh V Katti called on BJP state president BY Vijayendra at the latter’s residence and sought a party ticket to contest the 2024 General Election.

“It is my first visit to Vijayendra’s residence after he became party president, during which I explained to him about the current situation in Chikkodi, as I did to BS Yediyurappa the previous day. I hope to get the party’s ticket this time, as I was denied nomination to the Rajya Sabha and also the post of an MLC earlier. But it is up to the party’s state and central leadership to decide, as we are all working for Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister again,” Ramesh told reporters, after calling upon Vijayendra.

Making a comeback
Ramesh is the younger brother of former minister Umesh V Katti, who passed away last year. He had lost to Prakash B Hukkeri of Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by a narrow margin of 3,003 votes. Following this, in 2019, the party fielded present MP Annasaheb Shankar Jolle, husband of former minister Shashikala Jolle. 

The Jolle couple were on good terms with BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. 
But Ramesh wants to make a comeback and is aspiring to be a candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, as the sitting MP seems to have anti-incumbency riding against him.

