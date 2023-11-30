Karnataka CM slams Centre over not giving nod for increasing MGNREGA man days from 100 to 150 days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday blamed the Union Government for not giving permission to the Karnataka government to increase the guaranteed man days from 100 days to 150 days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in drought-hit taluks in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters in Haveri, Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka has not received a single Rupee as compensation from the Centre as per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

The CM claimed that 13 states in the country, including Karnataka, are reeling under drought, and they too have not received any compensation under NDRF from the Centre.

“BJP leaders tell my government not to wait for assistance from the Centre but release funds for farmers from the state’s kitty. But we are seeking funds... which is our right. It is the fund collected from the state as tax revenue,” Siddaramaiah elaborated.

He reiterated his government’s commitment in mitigating drought woes. Siddaramaiah also directed the deputy commissioners to ensure there is no scarcity of drinking water for people and there is enough fodder for cattle.

The government has already released funds to the districts and the district ministers have been asked to monitor proper implementation of drought relief measures, he added.

On fund release for crop loss, the CM said, “The survey is on. But the Centre is yet to release funds under NDRF. Works taken up as part of drought relief will not be hampered.”

On his government’s preparedness for the upcoming Belagavi winter session, Siddaramaiah said, though his government was ready to reply to any queries raised by the Opposition, emphasis would be given to important issues plaguing North Karnataka.

On appointing heads to boards and corporations, the CM said that a list has been finalised after discussing with DyCM DK Shivakumar and submitted to AICC state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. On Opposition criticising the withdrawal of CBI inquiry against Shivakumar, he said, if he had no idea of the law and procedure like former CMs BS Yediyurappa and HD Kumaraswamy, he would have also given assent for a CBI probe.

