Purohits’ kids in Karnataka can continue family tradition even when father is alive

However, for aged priests who are unable to attend the temple puja, their children or heir would not be given the work.

Published: 30th November 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Maha Shivaratri

FILE - Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  For the first time, the state government is allowing children of purohits (priests), working at temples belonging to the endowments department to continue working as priests even when their father is alive.

Till now, the posts were given to such children only after passing away of their parent. The department has now issued a notification allowing children of purohits who are suffering from health ailments to continue their family tradition.

The state has over 34,000 endowment temples. As per the Karnataka Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act 1997, Section 9(1), sons of purohits working in C grade temples as heredity if their father Purohit died.

Now, the government has issued an order where it said the hereditary rights would be passed on to the children in case of death of purohit or if purohit is unable to undertake pooja in temples due to health and age-related issues. 

