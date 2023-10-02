Kodagu gets moderate to heavy rain

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Several parts of Kodagu recorded moderate to heavy rainfall in the past three days. The inflow to the Harangi reservoir is picking up, following bountiful rain in the catchment areas of the Cauvery river.

The average rainfall in the past three days has touched over 45 mm even as heavy rain continued to lash Madikeri on Sunday. The water level at Harangi Reservoir has increased to 2,855.98 out of the full capacity of 2,859 feet. While the outflow to the rivers as on Sunday was 700 cusecs, the inflow slowly picked up to 625 cusecs. The outflow into the canal was 950 cusecs.

Rain disrupted normalcy in several areas. Power disruptions were recorded across Virajpet, with trees being uprooted and electric poles damaged in the heavy rainfall. The CESC staff concerned are striving to fix the power lines. Roadblocks were witnessed at Bhagamandala and Kondangeri as the roads were flooded following heavy rainfall.

Madikeri taluk recorded 75.87 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending on Sunday morning. Virajpet and Somwarpet taluks recorded 48.72 mm and 22.7 mm of rainfall, respectively. The district has recorded 1,989 mm of rainfall this year, which is still a deficit as it had recorded 3,174 mm of rainfall during the same period last year.

